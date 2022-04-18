GUEST EDITORIAL: Bullhooks shouldn't be exempt from cruelty laws

Our growing awareness and shared concern for elephants has produced increasing demands for the protection of these highly intelligent and sensitive animals.
The exception to this trend, it would seem, is State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, who recently took a step that promises only harm to elephants. Humphrey has introduced legislation that specifically exempts cruel elephant handling tools, including the bullhook, from our state law preventing cruelty to animals. This proposed legislation—House Bill 3281— is a “special favor” exemption for a roadside zoo in his district that seeks to normalize the use of a ruthless and painful instrument.
The bullhook is a cruel goad that resembles a fireplace poker and has traditionally been used to dominate and control elephants by instilling pain and fear. Trainers use the instrument’s hard pointed steel tip to hit, jab and hook elephants, often resulting in gashes, puncture wounds and abscesses. To elephants, bullhooks represent pain, and it is the very real threat of that pain that makes them obey whatever command is given in a circus or exhibition context. The very presence of a bullhook reminds elephants that they are never free from the threat of physical punishment, and it is the only reason they perform confusing and physically grueling circus tricks executed at an abnormally rapid pace.
The contention of circuses and other exhibitors that bullhooks are necessary for programs that allow the public to stand with, hug, feed, pet and take selfies with elephants obscure a very important point. Activities that allow such close contact with elephants are inappropriate and dangerous in the first place, and they are not made any safer by the presence of a bullhook. Most instances of elephants attacking or running amok have taken place while a handler stood by, helpless, with a bullhook in hand.
Even by considering such a retrograde measure, HB 3281’s legislative sponsor has put Oklahoma in a strange position, one as inexplicable as it is unjustifiable. We should not be amending Oklahoma’s excellent and long-standing animal cruelty statute to indulge a single, outlier organization that refuses to modernize their elephant handling practices in favor of a more humane method.
We urge state legislators to recognize and address this wrong turn by roundly opposing HB 3281. The bullhook should be an object of condemnation, not legislative exemption, in Oklahoma.
Cynthia Armstrong is Oklahoma senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States.
