GUEST EDITORIAL: Children with autism need help, understanding

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Cherokee, Delaware and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&