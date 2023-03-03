GUEST EDITORIAL: Children with autism need help, understanding

As an advocate for children with autism, it's important to help others understand the challenges that these children and their families face, and to work toward creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for them. Here are some ways you can be an effective advocate:
• Educate yourself. Start by learning as much as you can about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the challenges individuals with autism face. This will help you better understand the needs of children with autism and the support they require.
• Raise awareness. Use your platform to raise awareness about autism and educate others about the challenges that children with autism face. This can include sharing articles, blogs, and videos about autism, organizing events and workshops, and engaging with your community.
• Support families. Families of children with autism face many challenges, including financial, emotional, and social challenges. Providing support to families can include connecting them to resources, providing emotional support, and advocating for their needs.
• Advocate for services. Advocate for services and support for children with autism, such as early intervention services, behavioral therapies, and educational accommodations. This may involve lobbying lawmakers, attending public hearings, and working with local organizations.
• Promote inclusion. Work to promote inclusion of children with autism in all aspects of life, including education, employment, and social activities. This can include encouraging local businesses to hire individuals with autism, supporting inclusive education programs, and creating social groups and events for children with autism.
By advocating for children with autism, you can make a positive difference in their lives and help create a more inclusive and supportive society.
We at the Oklahoma Production Center for the developmentally disabled are looking at the next phase of services we can provide. We feel it is important for parents and caregivers to have a place that their children can go when school is out that will focus on education and fun while allowing parents to maintain their work schedules.
As a parent of a child with ASD, I understand how overwhelming it can be at times, especially having limited assistance and resources. If you feel like this would be a beneficial program for Tahlequah, then please contact me at opcdd@sbcglobal.net to express your support.
Daniel Perry is executive director of the Oklahoma Production Center, an agency that helps the developmentally disabled.
