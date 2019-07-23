A deadline looms for some Oklahoma voters.
Almost two months after the State Election Board send out address confirmation notices, more than 134,000 remain outstanding. If those voters don't respond, they will be considered inactive.
Some of those voters may have died or moved. But others are risking having their names removed from voter rolls.
Voting is one of the most basic ways to voice their opinions and elect candidates they could support. Some people who do vote will tell you that if you don't vote, don't complain about who is elected, or what bills pass or fail. Everyone who is eligible should vote.
But if you are one of the 134,000 people who have not responded to the election board, you should do so as soon as possible. Voters who are designated as inactive are still eligible to vote and can change their status to active by voting or updating their registration during the next two General Election cycles.
Voters who are deemed inactive this year and remain inactive following the 2022 General Election will be removed from voter rolls.
Do your part. Make your voice heard. Make sure you can vote and then follow through on election days.
Muskogee Phoenix Editorial Board
