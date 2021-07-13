GUEST EDITORIAL: D.C. should be returned to Maryland, not turned into state

Unlike as it was recently claimed in a column on April 27 by former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, there is no good reason to make the District of Columbia a U.S. state.
The problem of U.S. citizens living within this area not having representation in Congress was half-solved many years ago when the area south of the Potomac River was returned to the state of Virginia. That area is represented by the current county of Fairfax.
My wife and I were home-owning residents of that county when we worked for the U.S. Army and other intelligence agencies during the 1990s and early 2000s. We were located in the Mount Vernon District on what had been part of the original Little Hunting Creek Plantation. When George Washington inherited it from his half brother, he renamed it Mount Vernon. We had the right to vote for members of Congress, and our representative was Toddy Puller, former daughter-in-law of USMC legend Gen. Chesty Puller. We lived alongside the old King's Highway (Route 1), where the Continental and French armies marched southward to fight the last battle of the War for Independence in Yorktown, Virginia.
Fairfax County has the second largest school district in the U.S., and has the highest per capital income of any county except the one in Maryland next to D.C. Maryland would benefit immensely if they could get the Northern residential areas of D.C. back. It may be that members of Congress, who own second residences in this area, don't want to pay high property taxes if Washington, D.C. were returned to Maryland, since they vote for huge amounts of government funding to D.C. instead of paying such taxes themselves.
This is the one big reason why Puerto Rico does not want to be a state: They would have to start paying higher income taxes. Without the residential areas, the D.C. mayor and all of the "city" government would be reduced or disappear.
There are many other organizations and NGOs that might have to pay their fair share of taxes if they were moved away from the Washington, D.C. tax haven.
Federal buildings and organizations, along with the Capitol Building, the White House, the National Mall, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials, and other areas would remain in a smaller separate Washington Federal District, and not part of a state. So much for the "Reasons Not to be a State."
Lt. Col. S.L. Hackworth is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Special Forces non-commissioned officer.
Editor's note: Arlington County and parts of Alexandria were originally part of Washington, D.C., not Fairfax County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.