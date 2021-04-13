Guest Editorial: Get ready to 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes'

It's beginning to look a lot like springtime in Tahlequah, and what's more springtime than a park full of men duct-taping high heels around their feet in preparation for another Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event?
The year I walked, I made it to the finish line with a bloody foot, a sprained ankle, and two toe blisters, followed by a single red heel tethered to the 3 feet of Gorilla tape I used to secure it to my foot. The other heel has yet to be found, but it's stories like these that make this event a local favorite.
Help In Crisis Inc. is hosting its 11th annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, The International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault, and Gender Violence Event" at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, beginning at Norris Park in the North End District of Tahlequah.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, nearly one in five women in the U.S. have been raped sometime in their lives. This someone intimate to each of our lives - someone we know and care about - has been the victim of sexual violence. The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event takes place every April to commemorate National Sexual Assault Awareness Month by offering men the opportunity to symbolically display their sense of solidarity with the women in their communities. Each participant is tasked with walking a mile down main street, wearing a pair of bright red heels that've become signature to the event.
While the mission may sound easy enough, experience has taught me otherwise, and herein lies the impact. It's significant for men in our community to understand what a woman risks anytime she agrees to a date or anytime she has to walk through a parking lot alone. It's significant for the men in this community to step into these heels and achieve a collective understanding of what it really means to "walk a mile in her shoes." Because the reality is far from blisters and broken shoes; the reality is rape. The realities are the bruises fingertips leave imprinted into a victim's flesh, and a midnight phone call every husband or father wishes he could unhear.
A community committed to understanding those most vulnerable is a stronger community, and families who understand the stories of their matriarchs become the cornerstones of an evolved society destined to flush out the toxins of yesteryears to make a space safe for all. This event is family friendly, and an amazing space to bring children, colleagues and groups to. We invite all of you to share in this experience, and hope we're better for it.
HIC has made tickets available this year through a website, www.eventbrite.com, or you can register at the event for additional cost. Those walking are meant to secure sponsors from family, friends and community members and turn in the donations at the time of the event. Each registrant will receive a special walker T-shirt and a free, optional pair of high-heels as a loan. Awards will be given for the largest group, the group with the most donations, and the individual with the most donations.
Carden Crow is on staff of the Help In Crisis shelter, Linda's House, and is an advocate in the LGBTQ community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.