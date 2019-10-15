Organizers of the Yes on 802 initiative must be congratulated for getting the 178,000 signatures required to get a measure on the ballot that will let voters decide whether the state should accept federal funds that will allow it to expand its Medicaid program.
Leaders of the Oklahomans Decide Healthcare coalition also must be acknowledged for recognizing the need to continue its efforts to circulate petitions until the Oct. 28 deadline. Amber England, a spokeswoman for the coalition, said supporters "can't afford to just squeak by, we're going to demonstrate we have a mandate from the people of Oklahoma."
We agree. Expanding the availability of health care to about 200,000 low-income Oklahomans who are among the least able to afford it is a political hot potato. Even though it appears there will be more than enough signatures, there likely will be legal challenges between here and the ballot box and challenging the validity of those signatures would be one way that could happen.
Should State Question 802 be placed on the ballot in November 2020 and be approved by voters, billions of dollars in federal funds would become available for SoonerCare, the state's version of Medicaid. That funding is critical to ensuring access to health care in rural areas where clinics and hospitals - those that remain open - have struggled.
Those who oppose the measure - an early legal challenge to the ballot language proved unsuccessful - express concerns about the state being saddled with additional financial burden should federal funds be pulled. That concern could be assuaged if Congress and the White House would quit trying to repeal or undermine the Affordable Care Act, a law that proved to popular once people benefited from it.
Muskogee Phoenix Editorial Board
Commented
