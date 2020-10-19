Over the past two weeks, I have had discussions with two friends who are not happy with social distancing practices, including the mandating of mask wearing, and both of them repeated the phrase: "We can't keep living in fear." One said it to justify the complete elimination of government mandates and wished we would continue to live as though the pandemic never was. The phrase "We can't keep living in fear" assumes fear is the primary motivator of the implementation of social distancing practices.
I wanted to ask her, "Is there a chance that fear is not the basis for advocating social distancing?" Fear is often a poor motivator for science and is known to yield biased results. Science looks to discover new technologies that will better society as a whole. Rather than asking, "what will this do for me," scientists ask, "what will this do for us?"
Perhaps this is why most scientists lean left politically. Conservatism tends to be a philosophy of "me," whereas liberalism tends to be a philosophy of "we." Republicans usually look to secure individual freedoms, even if they are bad for the whole. We see this in Western states like Utah and Idaho that have opened up fireworks regulations, despite the fact that they live in an arid climate, and every year, fireworks set off wildfires that endanger properties, pollute air, risk lives, and are bad for everyone.
The wearing of masks was never intended, by the scientific community, to split the nation politically. We wear masks because doing so decreases viral transmission and increases public health, which is good for people of all political persuasions.
My other friend, a middle-aged woman, told me, "I don't think it's the government's place to mandate masks. I have come to peace with Jesus, and I am fine if I go." I told her that I also am a person of faith, and I am happy with her in her commitment to Christ. What I wanted to tell her is that not everyone believes in God, not everyone is ready to die, and statements like this come from privilege.
Though I do not fear the unknown of death, I am not ready to die. My friend's youngest child graduated from school a few years ago, whereas I have three young children and a wife who depend on me. We are in different places in life, and maybe in 15 years I would feel more complete as a parent to pass on. As for now, I'm not at that place, and we cannot assume everyone else is ready to die, either.
We should also be careful not to judge the elderly. All people have the right to add to their life stories, and COVID-19 takes all lives prematurely, even if just a little, and many of the elderly still have much to offer society. I think of Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who won an Academy Award at age 82 and was nominated again at 88. I also think of authors Laura Ingalls Wilder and Frank McCourt, who didn't publish their first books - "Little House on the Prairie" and "Angela's Ashes" - until their mid-60s.
My wife's aunt died of COVID-19, and though she had preexisting conditions, I think she would have lived another five or 10 years had the disease not killed her. My 6-year-old has memories of her as a 5-year-old, but she will not have memories of her as a 10-, or even a 15-year-old. Because of COVID-19, her great auntie will be a faint memory, and no different than another name and a picture in a memory book.
I have been very fortunate in my life that I have never suffered major diseases. I am relatively young, and my children are also healthy. Despite my circumstances, I have still chosen to hold my kids from in-person classes, and my wife and I are doing as much of our work as we can distantly. I don't put on a mask because I fear I might contract the disease. I wear a mask because you, or someone you live with, may. I wear a mask because, statistically, they save lives. I wear a mask because I care, which is my primary motivator, and you should consider wearing one, too.
Brian D. King is an independent scholar and a correspondent for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
