GUEST EDITORIAL: McCarthy sells his soul for a title

U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy has just concluded backroom deals, which will weaken the leadership of the Speaker of the House.
The new rules will also include a 3/5ths majority to raise taxes, which should come as no surprise, with a narrow conservative majority in the House.
Spending cuts will be a priority, with new spending to be offset by spending cuts in other areas, including defense. I wonder how that will play out with all of the hawkish GOP rank-and-file?
The "vote out" rule will be re-established, so if the Republican House members want to vacate the Speaker's chair, it will take one representative to implement. Speaker Pelosi did away with this following the 2018 midterms.
However, the Senate is still controlled by a Democratic majority, so the Democrats will be able to block all the extremist bills passed by the Republican House, such as defunding the FBI.
Consider the cut-and-go approach to spending by the GOP, which would probably necessitate cuts to mandatory spending, such as Social Security and Medicare.
What will transpire - and we've seen it before with the GOP - is the threatening of a government shutdown so Democrats agree to Republican spending cuts. Imagine a national debt default that will cost millions of jobs, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
One of the new House rules means the Rules Committee will receive three members of the Freedom Caucus. This is similar to what Moscow Mitch did when he was Majority leader. The three extremists of the Caucus will ensure no bill will reach the House floor.
McCarthy has sold his soul to the right-wing fringe.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history. He has been on sabbatical as a columnist for the Tahlequah Daily Press, and he will return to the lineup next Thursday, Jan. 19.
