GUEST EDITORIAL: More than springtime is in the air: A virus is, too

Most of us were looking forward to enjoying this wonderful weather with backyard barbecues, baseball games, park swings, bicycle rides, and other innumerable diversions with our friends and families. Unfortunately, an unseen pathogen – a microscopic infection-causing agent – has taken over all of our delightful plans.
While there are many types of pathogens, SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, is the viral culprit here. This virus was first identified in the city of Wuhan, China, in Hubei province in November 2019, and it has spread from person to person ever since. Viruses come in many forms: Some have DNA (like us) as their genomes, while others have RNA (SARS-CoV-2). Some have an outer protein layer called an envelope (SARS-CoV-2) and others do not. This particular virus gets its name, "coronavirus," from the protein spikes the virus uses to attach to our cells and looks like a corona (Latin for "crown") under electron microscopy.
This virus is mainly spread through respiratory droplets generated when people sneeze, cough or blow their noses, though we are finding it in fecal samples, as well. COVID-19 is three times more contagious than seasonal influenza. Because this pathogen is a virus, antibiotics will not kill it. Antibiotics are used to treat another kind of pathogen, bacteria. Bacteria are living cells that most of the time don’t cause us harm, but can become pathogenic in the right circumstances.
What can we do to help protect ourselves and our communities, as well as get back to our favorite activities and businesses sooner rather than later? First, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing: Don’t leave your house unless it’s absolutely necessary. Practice the “safer at home” guidelines and don’t have visitors in your home. If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and try to practice no contact shopping, delivery or curbside pickup. Have the person providing goods place them in the trunk of your vehicle or leave on your porch. Also practice excellent hygiene: Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water frequently throughout the day and before eating or after handling soiled items. Cover your mouth when coughing; sneeze into your arm; and then wash your hands again. Surfaces in your home or work should also be cleaned with an alcohol-based cleaner throughout the day.
Scientists from all backgrounds – health-care workers, lab scientists, etc. – are working on treatments, tests, models of disease, and even vaccines. Our job, and the importance of social distancing, is to give them time and protection so the illness does not overwhelm the health care system.
We have seen the devastating effects this virus can have on all people. However, if we can focus on pulling together in this time by being conscientious of one another’s health, our cities, our state, our country and the world will be better off. Let us sacrifice some comforts during this time, slow our paces a little, and we look forward to seeing one another in a safer, healthier future.
Janel H. Johnson is assistant clinical professor of medical education, OSU-COM at Cherokee Nation. She had help with this column from Natasha Bray, associate dean of accreditation, OSU-CHS, and associate dean of academic affairs, OSU-COM at Cherokee Nation.
