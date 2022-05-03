GUEST EDITORIAL: Muskogee's VA Hospital should not be closed

On March 12, I received a call from the Muskogee Phoenix, advising me the Muskogee VA hospital could be closed. The reporter asked what I thought about the closing. I told him I was very much opposed.
I have been a patient of the VA Hospital since the early '70s. I receive my treatment there as a matter of choice. I have health insurance and I can receive medical care anywhere I choose. I choose to receive my treatment at the VA because I received multiple gunshot wounds in Vietnam. The VA is uniquely qualified to provide my care. The doctors, nurses and staff are trained to care for people who have been wounded. The team of health care workers who provide my care are excellent. I have the utmost respect for all of them.
Our hospital treats a diverse group of people. I suspect it serves more Native Americans than any hospital in the VA health care system. It sets between the Cherokee and Creek Nation and serves the Choctaw Nation all the way to southern border of the state. It also serves a large percentage of Black veterans. There are several Black communities in its geographical area. The hospital is named after Jack C. Montgomery, who was a Cherokee Nation citizen and Medal of Honor recipient. It was the first hospital in the VA system to be named after a Native American. The doughboy in front of the hospital was dedicated to the Five Civilized Tribes. It is inscribed with their names and those of prominent tribal leaders. The hospital library has a mural painted by Acee Blue Eagle in 1938. The hospital has always had a close relationship with Native Americans. The sons and daughters of Italian Immigrants, as well as other immigrants who came to Southern Oklahoma to work in the coal and timber industry, are served by the hospital.
It was mentioned that one of the reasons the VA was looking at closing our hospital is because of the age of a portion of the hospital. It is true the original building was built for World War 1 veterans and the government purchased the city hospital that set adjacent to the original building to add to it in 1937. A new tower was built in the '90s. Through the years, the VA hospital has been maintained in an excellent manner. I ran a business for several years that did sales and consulting with VA hospitals. Our hospital is as modern as many of the VA hospitals I visited. There are a lot of historical buildings in the VA system that were built in the early 1900s.
The closing of the hospital would leave veterans in the area with at least an additional two hours of round-trip travel to get to another VA hospital. Many veterans who are patients are older, and it would be an extreme hardship to travel the extra distance. Those veterans in extreme Southeastern Oklahoma already travel 2-1/2 to three hours to get to the hospital. In many communities, there is no urgent care facility.
I have heard Department of Veterans Affairs officials say the closing of facility is to save cost. I wish they could have been with me the year I recovered from wounds suffered in Vietnam. They would have seen first hand the costs. The broken bodies, lost limbs, shattered dreams and destroyed lives all bare testimony to the real cost of war.
I encourage all the veterans to stand up and voice your opinion concerning the closing of the VA hospital in Muskogee. Petitions are available throughout Eastern Oklahoma to stop it. The motto of the DVA is a statement made by Abraham Lincoln: "To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan." Making it more difficult for veterans to receive their care is not what are greatest president had in mind when he made the statement in his second inaugural address.
Donald R. Nichols, a Tahlequah resident, is a veteran and retired businessman.
