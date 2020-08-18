I grew up in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C. In first grade, I learned the Washington fight song, “Hail to the Redskins.” Our teacher figured it was a tune everyone knew. The mascot never resonated with me, but I couldn’t explain why. At that point, I had never met a Native American.
Throughout my life, my journeys have taken me to the Navajo Nation, and I have visited many tribal communities. I now live in the capital of the Cherokee Nation. My experiences meeting with Native Americans throughout the country have influenced my opinions on Indian mascots.
On one occasion, I walked on the campus of the University of Utah, and I saw a poster with the caption: “How to butcher a cougar.” Underneath the headline was an anatomical outline of a cougar with lines depicting the different cuts of meat, resembling a butcher chart for cattle. The image was posted throughout campus in preparation for the next match against arch-rival Brigham Young University, whose mascot is a cougar. My immediate thought was, “If BYU used this same chart against The University of Utah Utes, that would be in line with genocide.” I do not believe the University of Utah holds a vendetta against mountain lions; someone created the butchering chart poster to attack the opposing football team.
On Sept. 22, 2017, in preparation for a game against Stilwell, Fort Gibson High School students assembled a float titled “Cage the Indians,” while students dressed in headbands and war makeup posed as “Indians” in a cage. Fort Gibson was the final site of the Trail of Tears, and was a place where Cherokees were interred. The event attracted national attention and outrage and was an embarrassment to the community.
I do not bring up this history to humiliate high school students who may not have known better. I want to question the structure that allowed the incident to take place. The war paint and racist shouts are in harmony with other incidents throughout the country; “Scalp ‘em!” and “Trail of Tears Part II” are examples of other jeers against Indian mascots. It is difficult for students to separate football mascots from the people after whom they are named. School mascots should not be used as a space to honor individuals or groups of people, and it should not be the responsibility of students to separate racist mascots from their football teams. High school students deserve durable mascots that can withstand the boos and merciless attacks from their opponents.
On July 22, the Tahlequah Daily Press reported the Cherokee nation Tribal Council had approved a resolution that supported the renaming of the Washington Redskins. The resolution was passed unanimously and was signed by CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Though Cherokee Nation has supported the Washington team’s name change, it has done little to recognize the skeleton in its own closet.
Sequoyah High School was founded in 1871 by the Cherokee National Council as an orphan asylum for children who lost their parents during the Civil War. In 1914, during allotment, the U.S. Department of Interior acquired the facility and turned it into a training school where the Bureau of Indian Affairs ran it until 1985. The school had no mascot until it procured its first football team in 1919, during a time when the government sought to exterminate tribes. The “Indian” mascot was a tool the U.S. used to dehumanize Indigenous people when they stole their land and dismantled their governments.
It is important to note that “Indians” was a name given to Sequoyah by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and was not chosen by Cherokee people. It was likely a moniker used to distinguish the institution as an Indian school. Though many Cherokees have embraced the mascot over the years, it is still a point of controversy, and it has been used to justify racist mascots at other schools.
Perhaps the worst of these mascots is the Tecumseh Savages in Pottawatomie County, but racist Indian mascots dot the state of Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation is the largest and possibly the most influential tribe in Oklahoma. It is time for Cherokees to reconsider their allegiance to their racist, antiquated, government-imposed mascot.
Brian D. King is an independent scholar and a correspondent for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
