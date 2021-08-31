GUEST EDITORIAL: No mask mandates without clear standard

You can’t move 2 feet in public these days in any direction without seeing someone out sporting the latest in designer face masks, homemade face masks, or my personal favorite, the “medical” face mask that looks like a diaper strapped to the person's ears.
Those of you repulsed or offended by my opening paragraph, please take a minute and hear me out. The absolute absurdity of face masks at this point warrants some investigation. With a million different masks of all shapes and sizes, each mask and its fit upon someone's face is as unique as the individuals themselves wearing them. Who has the first clue of the effective protection they provide from airborne viruses or other infectious diseases?
Masks are mandated in some places, and you’re looked down upon by others for simply choosing not to wear one. My question to those who choose to wear a face mask is: What truly is the effectiveness of the mask that you’re choosing to wear? I would guess if you were being honest with yourself, you have no idea if it is, or if it isn’t, protecting you from anything. The most common honest answer would be: “The news tells me that I should wear one to protect myself and others so I’m doing my part by wearing one.”
According to the Environment Protection Agency, who tested masks of all shapes and sizes, the effectiveness of consumer grade masks range from 26.5 percent to 80.2 percent with the most common, the “medical mask” being only 38.5 percent effective.
The lack of education in effectiveness of face masks and consistency in type of face masks across the board, suggests to some that it’s more of a game of let’s see who will wear one and who won’t. Who will comply and who won’t. Who’s obedient and who’s not. Those who chose not to wear one more often than not see themselves as wolves among sheep. They’re not looking to be forced to wear something that isn’t regulated in effectiveness. They’re not that concerned when even the best masks available to consumers aren’t that effective anyway. They’re not going to comply or obey.
I applaud those of you who choose a face mask for your protection and the protection of others. I also applaud those who choose not to wear a mask due to their own preferences or reasoning. It’s my opinion that mandates shouldn’t exist until standards of effectiveness and protection exist with them.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
