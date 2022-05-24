A recent Oklahoma Supreme Court decision stands out -- not because it provides a level of relief for ratepayers who saw heating bills soar after an extreme winter storm caused temperatures to tumble, but because it shines a spotlight on Attorney General John O'Connor's failure to represent consumers' interests during regulatory proceedings.
O'Connor "has a statutory duty as the chief law officer of the state ... [t]o represent and protect the collective interests of all utility consumers of this state in rate-related proceedings before the Corporation Commission." Three of the eight justices who concurred with the opinion -- one justice recused -- expressed frustration with the attorney general's "lack of meaningful participation at all stages of this rate-related proceeding."
O'Connor, who was appointed in 2021 by the governor to fill the remainder of a four-year term vacated by the man elected by a majority of Oklahoma voters, disputed that assessment. A spokeswoman for his office cited a $10 million concession made by OG&E to settle the rate-related proceedings and details to which justices "were not privy."
Two justices, in one of three concurring opinions, include O'Connor's decision "not to take any position on the settlement agreement" as a factor in their determination the attorney general abdicated his duty to OG&E ratepayers. The three justices who expressed frustration with O'Connor also cited his failure to appeal the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's decision, rejecting the court's invitation to intervene in the matter before them, and the consequences of those decisions that "inadvertently advanced the interests of parties adverse to ratepayers."
We acknowledge -- and share -- one concern expressed by O'Connor's spokeswoman as part of her defense to the state's chief law enforcer: delaying the issuance of the ratepayer-backed bonds might increase costs due to anticipated interest rate hikes. It is difficult to accept further attempts to justify the attorney general's absence in proceedings that will require OG&E customers to pay an average of $700 during the next 28 years to offset the utility's fuel costs incurred during the winter storm.
O'Connor, Justice Douglas L. Combs writes in his concurring opinion, O'Connor "failed to litigate other legitimate points" ratepayers raised during the regulatory proceedings, choosing instead "to support securitization in the abstract, contending that securitization of any amount would save OG&E's consumers money." Joined by Justice Noma Gurrich, Combs notes the likelihood of consumers saving "even more money" had O'Connor "litigated the amount of OG&E's extraordinary costs."
The two concurring opinions that cite concerns with the attorney general's lack of participation in the OG&E rate case afford no relief for consumers. With similar proceedings on the horizon, we urge the man who hopes to win an election this year gives greater consideration to the duty to protect the interests of utility customers.
