Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.