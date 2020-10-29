GUEST EDITORIAL: S.Q. 805 would tie prosecutors' hands

Several people have asked my opinion regarding State Question 805, which is on the ballot Nov. 3. I have spoken with scores of citizens about my concerns. I am always mindful that all people are entitled to their opinions, and my wish is that everyone research the issues. But in my opinion, S.Q. 805 is dangerous for our communities, unnecessary, and will exacerbate our already high incidence of property crimes.
S.Q. 805 would change the Oklahoma Constitution, eliminating sentence enhancements for repeat felony offenders of so-called “non-violent crimes.” Sentence enhancements are often used to increase punishment for individuals found guilty by a court and/or jury. This measure would restrict prosecutors from enhancing the range of punishment for offenders with multiple prior felony convictions and would treat each crime like a first offense.
Having argued punishment to juries in Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties for 10 years, I know the citizens serve on juries want and deserve to know the criminal history of individuals who have been found guilty, as they assess a potential range of punishment. Juries want to know whether they are punishing a first-time offender or a habitual criminal. Those who have had numerous opportunities to embrace lesser sentences should not be afforded them if they have a history of violating the laws by which the vast majority of District 27 citizens live.
Some crimes described as “non-violent” that S.Q. 805 would reduce enhancements for include: burglary 2nd degree, arson 2nd degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, DUI great bodily injury, transmission of child pornography, animal cruelty, stalking, and drug distribution. "Non-violent” is a statutory term for a specific class of cases, but it's not indicative of real-world crime, and a significant number of these crimes involve serious physical injuries to others.
With the passage of S.Q. 780 in 2016, a number of drug and property crimes were reduced to misdemeanors, such as possession of heroin and methamphetamine. This change, while not dealing with significant drug abuse, has reduced the number of people sentenced to prison. Gov. Stitt’s pardon and commutation docket has further reduced the prison population. Finally, the recent Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma regarding jurisdiction to prosecute crime will greatly reduce incarceration numbers as tribal and federal courts begin prosecuting a significant portion of offenders. Neither of those entities will be sentencing offenders to Oklahoma prisons. Our prison population will drop significantly and accomplish the goal of S.Q. 805.
It is common sense to understand that if crime is not dealt with, it will flourish. Once individuals realize they are not susceptible to enhanced punishments, they may be more likely to steal. Nearly every criminal justice leader can attest to the epidemic of property crimes. Without the deterrent of incarceration, along with lack of jurisdiction due to McGirt, bad actors are far more likely to offend, with little chance of law enforcement interference. Safety in our homes and for our loved ones, as well as protection of our possessions, is a right for our families, and reduced enforcement and prosecution power interferes with and is detrimental to this right.
There are other ways to continue criminal justice reform without amending our constitution. Allow legislators time to study these issues, and if necessary, amend our statutes. Allow the time necessary for recent criminal justice reforms to take shape before adding more. Consider the victims of these “non-violent” crimes and a societal need for restitution and retribution. Do not restrict Oklahoma’s juries, judges, and prosecutors in their efforts to administer justice.
Jack Thorp is district attorney for District 27, which includes Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
