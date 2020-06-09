GUEST EDITORIAL: Stepping into the shoes of women of color

As an agency, Help In Crisis has been having several conversations on how we can better help women of color in our community. Our eyes have been opened to learn more about what boundaries and hurdles women of color are facing when seeking services. We are also looking into how women of color are treated throughout the criminal justice process and how their cases are handled.
When beginning a journey to learn more, the first place I always start is the cold, harsh statistics of the situation. After reading these statistics and getting better educated on the boundaries to services women of color face, I had to share what I learned.
According the Women of Color Network, all women of color, regardless of race, have several commonalities in boundaries when attempting to seek help for domestic violence: religious beliefs which reinforce the abuser's behavior and victimization; strong loyalty to family and extended family; distrust of law enforcement; distrust of agency staff and shelter for not being culturally competent; and a possible threat of deportation for immigrant and undocumented women.
We can break down the statistics and facts further by race.
African American women experience intimate partner violence at a rate 35% higher than white women. African American women are, however, less likely than white women to seek services or medical attention. According to the National Violence Against Women Survey, African American women experience higher rates of intimate partner homicide than white women. When attempting to seek out resources, there are several issues black women face. Many are hesitant to involve law enforcement due to the fear of an abuse of power or past non-arrests for domestic violence. Black women also have amplified stereotypes against them. According the Women of Color Network, black women are often viewed as "domineering figures that require control" or they are "exceptionally strong under stress and are resilient." These stereotypes mean they are less likely to seek services because they do not want to seem weak by speaking out about the abuse they have experienced. Historically, African American women have been the protectors of their families and they do not want to bring shame to that role.
Native American women and men report higher rates of domestic violence than any other minority background. In fact, 37.5% of Native women experience domestic violence. This includes rape, physical assault, or stalking. Native women can struggle with finding a shelter or resources, especially on a reservation. They may have limited exposure to resources and never even know domestic violence agencies exist. Native women on reservations are more likely to live in poverty, restricting telephone, transportation and child care access. Native women also face cultural norms that are engrained in their brains from birth, keeping them in abusive relationships.
According to the Asian and Pacific Islander Institute on Domestic Violence, 41-60% of API participants have experienced domestic violence. A survey found 60% of immigrant Korean women had been physically beaten by their husbands. Los Angeles County did a random telephone survey with 262 Chinese men and women and found 18.1% reported experiencing "minor physical violence." And 8% of respondents reported experiencing "severe physical violence" in their lifetime. API women are often hesitant when seeking services. API communities value emotional control, respect for authority, perseverance, and the acceptance of suffering. These cultural values can contribute to a victim's unwillingness to seek help. Gender roles can often be more rigid and set out in the API community, which can make abusive relationships seem a normal part of life. There can also be issues with a language barrier and the API community.
According to the National Violence Against Women Survey, 23.4% of Hispanic/Latino women are victims of domestic violence. In one study, 48% of Latinas reported their partner's violence against them had increased since they came to the U.S. The Women of Color Network states culture and religious beliefs play a large role in the possibility of a Hispanic/Latino victim seeking services. In the Latina culture, women are designated the role of wife and mother. It is socially unacceptable to get a divorce. The Latin culture has a term "Machismo," which refers to excessive masculinity and the belief in conservative gender roles. There is a female equivalent term "Marianismo," meaning the ideal women is vulnerable, compliant, and unassertive. There is the hurdle of information not being available in their native language, making it harder for victims to know where to go for help. There is also a fear of deportation.
There are several issues and dynamics women of color face when attempting to leave an abusive relationship and this is just scratching the surface. As an agency, we are trying to get better informed and ensure our services are accessible to any and all victims seeking our help. If you would like more information, call our hotline at 1-800-300-5321.
Whitley Pierson is an advocate for Help In Crisis.
