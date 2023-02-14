GUEST EDITORIAL: The Lower Illinois River gets no respect

Two free public access areas on the lower Illinois River soon might be closed by authorities due to illicit activities including drugs, gunfire, loud parties, trash dumping and littering.
Those who want to launch a kayak or canoe, or fish, or enjoy the outdoors will have go elsewhere. Nearest public places then would be the old 62 Highway bridge east of Tahlequah or Horse Shoe Bend, which has its own problems due to neglect.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Cliff Hall is faced with the dilemma of closing the areas at Town Branch Creek and at Sequoyah Club unless a solution to the lawlessness is found. Cooperation of strapped law agencies will be necessary, including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, the Grand River Dam Authority, Army Corps of Engineers, and perhaps Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
Neighbors near the public use areas feel they are in danger and can’t keep up with the trash left by a few rowdy people who have absolutely no regard for the rule of law or for other people. “Pack it in, pack it out” is a concept they can’t comprehend.
Similar problems are reported at one of the most popular places on Barren Fork Creek, the Boy Scout Hole.
Let’s hope Commissioner Hall and authorities can find a solution and don’t have to erect gates with locks.
Perhaps it’s time to impose a curfew in these areas? That, too, will involve our short-handed law enforcement agencies and a better educated, more polite public.
Ed Brocksmith is a retired media professional and a founder of Save The Illinois River.
