GUEST EDITORIAL: Today's political arena has been long planned

G. Gordon Liddy passed this week. It was 40 years ago that I sat down with him in what I expected to be a perfunctory report on part of the story about Watergate. I was looking forward to the Abby Hoffman interview in his hotel room later.
Liddy and Abby Hoffman were on a limited national tour, debating on college campuses and Oklahoma State was one of the lucky few. I, in turn, was one of the very lucky as I sat across from this historic and controversial figure from the Nixon White House guard – a man who was willing to be imprisoned for his belief in a nation-state with whom I could not disagree more. He was a literal traitor, unashamed, even braggadocio about it, and he was there in front of me.
The speaking tour, the early 1980s, was something of the times from meeting and interviewing then-senatorial candidate Don Nickles with the silent assistants with the 6-inch binders for KOSU and an early NPR network. The access to Oklahoma’s major players on the national stage was symbolic of the efforts of the Republican Party. All this was under the umbrella of the Reagan era, of the masters of propaganda, the destruction of labor, the rise of a severely hampered oligarchy that only wanted capital without empathy.
Liddy didn’t think much about the interview, as well; I was just a 21-year-old kid in a herringbone jacket with patches on my elbows, round wire-rimmed glasses – obviously not too concerned about the era of discos and contact lenses. I asked a spontaneous first question, which caused a moment of pause as he stumbled, at first, with his answer. I asked why he was willing to go to prison.
He was only 50 when I met him, still had dark hair, but his eyes were truly a window into his world. They darted left to right constantly, a symptom I would later learn was also symbolic of an individual during a psychotic episode. They stopped and stared at me. They were, as I recall, black from fully dilated pupils as he answered, “It was who he was was, has always been” – except he responded in first person.
It was my turn; I was stunned at what I was experiencing, now reciting questions I had prepared from that moment forward while processing what I had experienced. He was flawed, had always been flawed, was a pawn on somebody else’s chessboard to use, at the outer office of the world's most powerful man who, history has portrayed, was equally as mentally disturbed.
It wasn’t until 1991 that I sat down with former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Carl Albert that I was able to place, in very personal terms, the reality of the experience and of the times. The speaker told me about his first introduction, after the war, to Nixon – how he was warned by Sam Rayburn about Nixon’s “black book” and his willingness to jeopardize others to achieve his goals. But I’m regressing.
As I reflect today, it had taken decades since the Johnson administration and the “Great Society,” but fruition of conservative policy was the reality as we experienced in our recent 40 years. Capitalism has evolved from the turn of the 20th century where regulations were relegated to shouts of socialism and communism, but evidence proves a point: We are not who we were in 1965.
Current political divisiveness is real and based on a long-planned and an apparent executed set of reversals to polices, procedures and laws, including the “Fairness Doctrine,” to enhance wealth for the few. Princeton University Political Science essentially came to this conclusion in 2013.
T.R. "Tom" Lewis is a former journalist and retired social worker who founded Project Osiyo in Tahlequah.
