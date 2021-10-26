GUEST EDITORIAL: Town Branch unsafe for children at play

Oklahoma Scenic Rivers still are not meeting the nutrient pollution limit Save The Illinois River helped establish in 2002 and that Lake Tenkiller is being beaten up by phosphorus coming from Arkansas and from Oklahoma. STIR’s reporting of the latest data, presented to a federal compact commission, shows the .037 parts per million phosphorus limit is exceeded by over 90 percent at our border with Arkansas and at Tahlequah downstream.
Oklahoma authorities are not enforcing the phosphorus limit, which was overwhelming supported by hundreds of Oklahomans concerned about the future of the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller. But the Illinois River and its tributaries also fail to meet clean water standards established by Oklahoma and reported regularly to the U.S. EPA. These standards, called Beneficial Uses, protect the water we drink and use for recreation. Those standards also are designed to protect the beauty of the Illinois River – the aesthetics.
Waters listed in Oklahoma's 2020 list of impaired waters submitted to EPA include five segments of the Illinois, Flint Creek (two segments), and three areas of beautiful Lake Tenkiller and a tributary, Chicken Creek. Other impaired tributaries of the Illinois River include Tahlequah Creek (Town Branch), Ballard Creek, Caney Creek, Tyner Creek, Peacheater Creek, and Sager Creek.
Barren Fork Creek, perhaps the cleanest state scenic river, is violated by phosphorus by 51 percent at Eldon. The very worst performance of phosphorus pollution is witnessed at Flint Creek, at 100 percent. Listed impairments include Total Phosphorus (TP), dissolved oxygen (DO), Lead, Sedimentation, and several types of bacteria that come from the gut of warm-blooded animals, including humans. These bacteria can be harmful of our health and may be fatally toxic for livestock and pets. In humans, they can be the cause of serious stomach sickness, inter uterine infections, and infections of open wounds.
So, what's happening to fix these water quality violations?
On the federal level, the EPA is formulating a new rule to protect the Waters of the United States. STIR supports the proposed revisions in the current rule adopted by the last administration. We also have encouraged EPA to include aquifers in water quality protection standards. Aquifers are vitally important to our scenic rivers and high-quality streams such as Spring Creek. At the state level, work to address water pollution with voluntary measures continues. A joint committee of Arkansas and Oklahoma regulars is meeting outside the public's eye. These efforts are result of a study that found Oklahoma's phosphorus limit for scenic rivers was scientifically correct and is necessary to halt the growth of ugly, oxygen-robbing algae.
Will voluntary efforts work to clean up our scenic rivers and Lake Tenkiller? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, our water quality rules continue to be flouted by both Arkansas and Oklahoma sources as witnessed by the phosphorus levels just reported to authorities and by the thousands of pounds of phosphorus flowing into Oklahoma, past Tahlequah and into Lake Tenkiller yearly.
So as not to leave you with depression over these data, and as STIR has observed, the overall trend for phosphorus has declined, according to the reports made public recently.
The report states: "When only lower flow data from 1999-2020 are analyzed, all stations except the Barren Fork demonstrate a highly significant downward trend (in total phosphorus). The Barren Fork River shows no significant trend in total phosphorus concentrations at lower flows."
Ed Brocksmith, a retired media professional, is a founding member of STIR.
