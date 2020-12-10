GUEST EDITORIAL: Trumpists must pick country over party

Since the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump's team has appealed to many courts in key swing states to overturn their results, and nearly all his appeals have been dismissed without trial.
The Supreme Court has refused to take up these cases because they lack merit. Cherokee County area legislators - Reps. Bob Ed Culver, David Hardin, and Chris Sneed - have supported Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's signing of a brief to overturn the results in key swing states.
Some local representatives mirror the sentiments of residents who believe, without evidence, the election was stolen. They are mimicking the words of Trump, who has propagated unfounded conspiracy theories prior to and throughout his presidency. Trump supporters are motivated by pathos, as they impart unyielding fealty to one who has never been motivated by reason or logic. His appeal is that of a TV personality, and his followers project their affinity for him into a caricature, but the real Trump does not reciprocate their compassion, as he has cut programs that benefit them.
His niece, Mary Trump, a psychologist, has indicated Trump does not have the ability to admit he lost the election. She recently said, "I don't think he's ever accepted the truth of the loss. I don't think he's psychologically or emotionally capable of that." She has previously spoken out on her uncle's psychological condition and has called him, "The world's most dangerous man."
Trump was raised entitled, thinking money could buy him what he wants. His worldview now drives him to force an electoral win, and he expects his followers to succumb to his infantile pleas. Republicans are following suit, as three out of four are now rejecting the election's results.
Few Republican governors and senators have congratulated Joe Biden for his victory, or recognized him as president-elect. This is problematic because inaction propagates a false narrative that not only divides the nation, but questions the electoral process. Every U.S. state and Washington, D.C. has officially certified their election results. Legally, this has solidified Biden's victory, yet local legislatures still reject the president-elect.
While Trump and his minions fabricate injustices claiming fraud tipped the election results, his appointees say otherwise. Chris Krebs, former director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called this election the "most secure" in history. He was fired because his claim did not align with Trump's narrative. To use money, power, and influence to undo a duly elected leader is akin to a coup d'état and treason. While such actions are common in some parts of the world, the U.S. has had stability in its 250-year existence because of its tradition in peacefully transitioning power.
Over the past four years, GOP consumers of news have ingested a diet of lies and deceit, but it is time for them to put country over party. We have many years to answer the question of whether these individuals actually believe the lies they are disseminating, or whether knowingly circulating falsehoods is a tribal rite. Regardless, it is time for local leaders to uphold their constitutional duties by ascending from the Trumpian wallow from which they have marinated themselves over these past few years.
Brian D. King is an independent scholar and a correspondent for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
