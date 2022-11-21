GUEST EDITORIAL: Understanding others can finally set us free

The first time I was pulled from school for the sake of an impending "rapture" was 1987. I was 9 and my grandmother had made a trip to my small school house to pick up me, my siblings and all three dozen or so of my cousins, explaining that we needed to get home safely so that "Jesus could come get us all together."
We were stuffed like baby shrimp inside that GMC Safari, hauling ass up Moody hill to the safety of a home surrounded by photos of a white Jesus and family prayers. We stayed home on that cold day in 1987; we didn't do homework, take our spelling tests or get to play scatter ball in the gymnasium. We sat in our long hallway, holding one of the family poodles, praying and wondering when the trumpets would sound and we'd be in our heavenly home.
At least, that's what most of us were thinking. I was praying another kind of prayer - a "Hail Mary," so to speak: a desperate prayer begging for forgiveness for feelings I couldn't explain or erase. I was holding a red poodle called "Boomer," asking for another mind, body, both, or death, without an eternal lake of torture to follow. I was in full-tilt terror sweats with a secret so secret that I felt swallowed by it. I was a terrified 9-year-old transgender child, sitting in a corner closet, quietly clutching a shivering dog feeling the messy contradictions of the fear in my heart, juxtaposed with the intense love of my grandmother, whose only agenda was to protect her family. Humans are messy. Love is messy. Fast forward to 35 years later, and grandmothers are still being grandmothers and fear is still human. Most of my adult life as an LGBTQ2+ activist, I've been singing, "I need to hear a song that recognizes the pain in me," but I've learned recently that true healing is taking time to recognize the pain in others.
Like so many others, my grandmother was the product of childhood conditioning, disfigured by the Great Depression, starvation, survival and pain. A childhood where prayer was sometimes the only thing on the table for supper, and questioning the sanctity of the family Bible was akin to losing the roof of the family home.
As controversial as this may read, my greatest contribution to the plight of my transgender existence is to to give to those like my grandmother what they were unable - and sometimes unwilling - to give to me: understanding. It doesn't equate to the validity of excuses nor does it excuse bigotry, but it does remind us humans are messy, love is messy, and compassion is often best served by those who need it the most.
I often wonder what my grandmother's views would have been had she had Google at her fingertips like we do. Did she have a chance to show the kind of understanding I'm suggesting? I wonder who she could have been, had she not been stifled by the religion she swore by - a religion that told her she was better seen than heard and best serving the Lord through her womb. Who could any of us be if we hadn't been told we're unworthy, if we hadn't been made to feel dirty for reaching puberty, if we hadn't justified the mistreatment of our Native American brothers and sisters or people of color? Who could we all be if the song we sang to one another was that of understanding and not of fear?
I'm finally able to hear the song that recognizes the pain inside of me; it's a bittersweet symphony of understanding another time, in another consciousness, and forgiving it with all my heart. I encourage us all to do for them what they've been unable or unwilling to do for us. When we do, the lights come on and the ghosts of ignorance flee, leaving beautiful, ripe, free-hanging fruit to dance the dance of humanity. Let's let our fruit cups runneth over, friends.
Carden Crow is founder of TahlEquality. His editorial shares his sentiments for Transgender Day of Remembrance, which was Nov. 18.
