Soon Tahlequah residents will begin receiving their absentee ballots, or planning to go to the polls in-person on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
They will receive a ballot for contested city elected positions, including for mayor and Wards 3-4 councilors, and eight propositions to amend the Tahlequah City Charter. The charter was adopted in 1940, before the U.S. entered World War II and while Franklin D. Roosevelt was U.S. president. Northeastern State University's Wilson Hall was 3 years old, and the population of Tahlequah was only 3,027, less than one-fifth of what it is today.
The City Charter was last amended in 2005, when terms for elected city offices were extended to four years and staggered, so only two wards elect councilors during each February municipal election, which are held odd years. A City Charter Review Committee was last appointed to consider changes in 2010, and although that group made seven recommendations, none were considered by the Council or submitted to voters.
In 2020, Mayor Sue Catron recommended a new City Charter Review Committee, and the Tahlequah City Council approved the committee members June 1, 2020. The committee held nine meetings and additional email exchanges and subcommittee meetings.
The panel reviewed the city charter and recommendations of the 2010 Charter Review Committee, gathered information from the mayor and city administrator, interviewed city officials from Pryor and Muskogee, reviewed the charter of those cities, and studied information provided by the Oklahoma Municipal League.
The committee unanimously approved five city charter propositions to be submitted to city voters, and two - expanding the council to two members per ward and providing a recall mechanism for elected officials - received majority votes during the November 2020 election. Unfortunately, the propositions were not published in advance as required, so the council declared the election results null and void.
After learning nonsubstantive changes and removal of obsolete provisions made years ago to the charter may not have been approved by Tahlequah residents, the Charter Review Committee renewed its efforts throughout the summer and fall of 2022, holding meetings, interviewing elected officials and the city administrator, and determining what amendments should be presented to voters at the regular mayoral municipal election February 2023. On Dec. 5, 2022, the committee recommended the following propositions to the council, which voted to present them to voters Feb. 14:
• Allow amendments to be brought to voters during any election, rather than once every four years.
• Increase the number of councilors from each ward from one to two, with staggered terms and electing additional councilors for Wards 1 and 2 in a subsequent election.
• Add a procedure for voters to recall any official through a petition, requiring signatures of at least 25% of those qualified to vote for that official.
• Apply gender-neutral terms throughout the charter.
• Remove obsolete language on the City Department of Public Health and chief health officer of the city.
• Remove obsolete language about boards and their authority for the library, parks, and cemetery.
• Remove obsolete language about the police and firefighter's pension fund, which is housed at separate funds.
• Allow the city to exercise the same powers given by state law to other cities on urban renewal projects.
The harter Review Committee recommends qualified voters mark "Yes, in favor of the proposition" for each of the eight propositions.
If you would like a member of the Tahlequah City Charter Review Committee to speak to your group, email me at efforts/
Peggy Glenn is development director for NSU and chair of the Charter Review Committee.
