GUEST EDITORIAL: What happened to Scouting is horrible

I served Pack 247 and then Troop 247, as assistant Cub and Scout Master, for 18 years - from Tiger Cub to Eagle Scout for five boys and young men in our troop.
During that time, I attended multiple leader training events. Each and every one highlighted safety for the boys. Leaders were not to be alone with the boys. We could not be in a tent with the boys, and we could not go into the bathhouse at summer camp with them. If there was a boy involved, there had to be two adults. I knew and associated with many, many Scout leaders in Cub and Boy Scouts. One of our boys received every merit badge available, and five boys received Eagle Scout rank. We went to summer camp or did high adventure camping as a troop every year for 18 years.
I learned a lot and the boys learned a lot. We learned and repeated the oath and the law every week at our meetings. I treasure those times and memories; they were great times around the campfire, during Order of the Arrow ceremonies, during skits and trainings. We learned pioneering and knot tying; we did the Bohanon Trail at Camp Tom Hale; and we whitewater rafted the Arkansas River in Colorado. We did a 150-mile bike adventure from Tenkiller to Grand Lake and cooked in Dutch ovens - all the good things Scouting had to offer.
During that entire time, we never had one injury of a boy, not even a small scrape or cut, but we were always prepared for most anything. I never saw or heard anything that led me to be concerned about boys being sexually exploited or abused. Every leader I know would have reported that immediately and done whatever was necessary to protect the boys in our care.
It saddens me to see headlines about the abuse that occurred with tens of thousands of boys over decades. Making matters worse, the list of abusive leaders was known but kept secret, and many more boys were abused and traumatized. That is totally unacceptable. Now I see the potential demise of the entire organization - a sad end to an organization that I thought was a great influence on boys and men. And it was, to a certain degree.
I'm having a hard time fitting my personal experience with Scouting with this horrible news. I do know that nothing can take away the pride each boy who attended Scouting and worked through the ranks should feel. I also know those leaders who betrayed the oath of Scouting - "On my honor, I will to do my best to do my duty to God and my country, to help other people at all times, to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight" - should admit they had no honor to begin with, feel shame and experience the punishment they deserve.
The BSA may end, but the bright light of the boys and men who made it a great organization will not be diminished.
Robert Lee is a licensed clinical social worker, who practiced in community mental health after receiving degrees from UCO and OU. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation and lives in Tahlequah.
