If you’ve been looking for a sign why you need to commit to wearing a mask in public or why you may want to think twice about gathering with family and friends during the holidays, consider this your sign. And I’d like your faith in a higher power to guide your actions.
As of Dec. 8, the demand for ICU beds in Oklahoma was higher than the available beds created by the pandemic. See https://covidactnow.org/state/OK?s=1408382. That means doctors are choosing to treat only the most critical patients because of staffing shortages and lack of hospital beds. If you are unmoved by this terrifying reality, let me help you understand why wearing a mask is one concrete step you can take to show love to your neighbor.
Many of the world’s largest religious traditions have some version of the great commandment. In Judaism, the Torah commands: “Love your neighbor as yourself – I am God” (Leviticus 19:18). The Hindu writings instruct: “This is the sum of duty; do naught onto others what you would not have them do unto you” (Mahabharata 5,1517).
The Golden Rule also appears in Matthew 21 after a long discourse of arguments and snares designed to catch Jesus in a contradiction or mistake. Call it the equivalent of a mic drop after a profound statement – Jesus’ statement resonates with feeling, not theological cleverness. It is this same feeling that silences his critics and unveils the motivation behind Torah (the law) and more distinctly, the character of God. Love, compassion, justice, and mercy are all facets of God’s nature. It is not surprising, then, to learn the reason behind the law is enveloped in love because our Creator wants humanity to know how much God cares for us.
Taking this commandment seriously means we need to learn how to love our neighbor – generously, lavishly, unselfishly. Putting your mask on and sanitizing your hands shows your concern for all of us: your neighbor who may be a local health care professional working 12-16 hour days with no time off; the patient who is sent home because there weren’t enough beds; or the single parent who is forced to quarantine and has no way to pay rent, utilities, medicine, or food. You wearing a mask shows others you care about us.
As a faith leader speaking to my fellow brothers and sisters in the Christian tradition, I would like to emphasize it is our Christian identity, and our allegiance to the triune God, that lead us to love our neighbor by wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I don’t wear a mask out of fear or because I vote blue or red. I wear a mask because I want to protect you. I do so because I believe in living out my faith publicly. I love you, my neighbor. I wear a mask.
Now, show how much you love your neighbor: Wear a mask.
Rev. Tammy Schmidt is pastor of First Prebysterian Church of Tahlequah.
