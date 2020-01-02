A new federal law that raises the minimum age to buy tobacco products to age 21 has some Oklahomans excited, but we can't see that it will have any impact.
Julie Bisbee, executive director of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust praised the new law and said it is "a good first step toward curbing youth access to tobacco and vaping products."
President Trump signed the Tobacco-Free Youth Act prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to people under the age of 21. The provision makes it a violation of federal law to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
While many smokers struggle to quit, their stories fall on deaf ears when talking to youth. Peer pressure can be too great. Teens and children want to follow in the footsteps of young adults they deem cool who they see smoking or using vaping products.
Bisbee said the need is great for increased enforcement of laws that prevent children under 18 from purchasing tobacco.
The reality is that if youth want tobacco products, they will find a way to get them. In Oklahoma, 1,800 children and teens become daily smokers each year. That's right. Children and teens. It's been illegal for children to buy cigarettes, but the number of new smokers happens anyway. They find a way to get what they want and become addicted.
But Bisbee is right about one thing. Devoting more resources to compliance checks of tobacco retailers certainly won't hurt.
Our children's lives depend on adults doing the right thing. Set an example. If you smoke, quit. You're not only helping yourself, but you just might be helping your children live longer, healthier lives.
What to do
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, is funded by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and provides free tools and support to quit tobacco use. Services are available 24/7 and include phone and web coaching and free text and email support. Registered callers can also receive free nicotine gum, patches and lozenges.
Muskogee Phoenix Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.