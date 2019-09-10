Firefighters take full advantage of training center

The Tahlequah Fire Department has an upcoming Rope Rescue training, but that doesn't include several other ones a firefighter must go through on a monthly basis.
TFD Chief Ray Hammons said the quarterly training consists of practice repelling, tying knots and rigging out at the Tahlequah Fire Training Center.
Four basic quarterly training sessions are held, on top of training at least once a month with Heat Exhaustion, Proper Way to Lift or Bloodborne Pathogens. Hammons said the trainings are spread out to accommodate for the weather.
"In the summer months, we try to do a Swift Water Rescue training, which we did in July - a week before we ended up doing a body recovery," he said. "During autumn, we'll do a Live Fire training and we'll do an Auto Extraction in the spring."
Next week, Tahlequah Public Works Authority representatives will go over the proper way to disconnect meters from a house, if or when it's needed.
"I mean we're firefighters, not electricians," said Hammons. "Those guys know how to do that job, so they'll teach us when to do it and when not to do it, and if we have to - how to do it safely."
Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker said the upcoming training, along with monthly and quarterly sessions, are more like "in-house" events.
"That's not counting the ones that we send to Arson Investigation, Hazmat Training or Firefighter One," said Baker.
Every year, TFD has a budget that can be used for the training on top of funds the volunteers get from the Legislature.
"A lot of the training that Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training is allowed to bring down here, we get for free because of legislative money and because of a corporative with using the facility out there - for all firefighters in Cherokee County," Hammons said.
The eight-hour training for rope rescue will have the firefighters hanging off ropes and rigging up to rescue people.
During a live fire training, firefighters will take turns battling the blazes and practice with a flashover, backdraft or a search-and-rescue.
"The last one we did was a basic calling of a Mayday - going in and putting the fire out - so if we have something the officer outside sees on a house that we need to get everybody out, there's a certain tone we put on the truck to let them know they need to come out," said Baker. "That's what we practiced last time."
Baker explained that if something is happening to a structure while firefighters are inside, they won't know and therefore won't be able to see with all of the smoke around them.
"If we see it's getting too scary, we'll get on the radio and let them know they need to get out," said Hammons. "If that doesn't work, we have a siren on the truck and we use it, they hear it, they understand it and then they come out."
TFD also has a Rapid Intervention Team trained to stand at the door of a structure fire, equipped with their air packs. Hammons said they are ready to go in and grabbed anyone who could be struggling.
"That's their sole job - to stay there in case the firefighter is in trouble," he said. "Everybody down here is trained to do that and everybody is trained equally."
About eight instructors and a few FST instructors train the firefighters, and the chief said each and every one is dedicated to provide the proper education to ensure everyone is safe.
"It's a dangerous job and to do it right, you take risks. But most importantly, it's making sure we keep our firefighters safe and then making sure we keep our public safe," he said.
The Rope Rescue training will be Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Tahlequah Fire Training Center.
