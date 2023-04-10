I did almost everything wrong.
For 20 years, I found the latest, greatest horticultural marvels at garden centers and planted them in my yard: sunny knockout roses, encore azaleas, merlot redbud, summer snowflake viburnum, genie magnolia, firepower nandina.
In between them flowed my lush, deep-green lawn. I hauled sod directly from the farm and rolled it out in neat rows. I core-aerated, I conditioned, I thatched, I overseeded, I fertilized. I weeded by hand, protecting each prized blade of tall fescue from crabgrass and clover.
In this season, a symphony of color performs in my yard. The fading daffodils, cherry blossoms, saucer magnolias, hyacinths and camellias meet the arriving tulips, lilacs, creeping phlox and azaleas, with the promise of rhododendrons, peonies, hydrangeas, day lilies and roses to debut in the coming weeks.
But this year, the bloom is off the rose. And the hydrangea. And the rhododendron. And all the rest. It turns out I've been filling my yard with a mix of ecological junk food and horticultural terrorists.
When it comes to the world's biodiversity crisis - as many as 1 million plant and animal species face near-term extinction because of habitat loss ― I am part of the problem. I'm sorry to say that if you have a typical urban or suburban landscape, your lawn and garden are also dooming the Earth.
I came to understand the magnitude of my offenses after enlisting in nature boot camp this spring. I'm in "basic training" with the state-sponsored Virginia Master Naturalist program. While others sleep in on rainy weekend mornings, my unit, the Arlington Regional Master Naturalists, has us plebes out in the wetlands distinguishing a yellow-bellied sap sucker from a pileated woodpecker.
I'm no genius with genuses, but I know a quercus from a kalmia, and because of my gardening experience, I began the program with confidence. Instead, I've discovered that all the backbreaking work I've done in my yard over the years has produced virtually nothing of ecological value - and some things that do actual harm.
A few of the shrubs I planted were invasive and known to escape into the wild. They crowd out native plants and threaten the entire ecosystem. Our local insects, which evolved to eat native plants, starve because they can't eat the invasive plants or don't recognize the invaders as food. This in turn threatens our birds, amphibians, reptiles, rodents and others all the way up the food chain. Incredibly, nurseries still sell these nasties - without so much as a warning label.
Most of my other plants, including my beloved lawn, are ecological junk food. The trees, shrubs and perennials are mostly "naturalized" plants from Asia or Europe or "cultivars," human-made varieties of native plants bred to be extra showy or disease resistant but lacking genetic diversity or value to animals. I, like other gardeners I know, planted them after mistaking them for their native cousins. They're not doing harm, but neither are they doing anything to arrest the spiral toward mass extinction.
But there is some good news. Despite the daunting obstacles, it doesn't have to be that hard to do the Earth some good. In fact, it's as simple as this: If you want to save the planet, all you really need to do is plant a single oak tree.
"You can plant one tree. You don't have to get rid of anything else," said entomologist and author Doug Tallamy, godfather of the native-plant movement. "Plant a tree, put a bed under that tree, and all of a sudden you've got less lawn. If you make it a good tree, you've got a powerful addition to your yard. And if that's the only thing you do in a year, you've still made an important contribution."
Janet Davis, who runs Hill House Farm & Nursery in Castleton, Va., has a similar message for the purists who make you feel bad about your blue hydrangea. "Don't give me crap about something that's not native but not invasive," she said. "I'm never going to tell you you can't have your grandmother's peony."
Right now, my seedlings look pretty sad. Where once there were healthy lawn and vibrant shrubs, there is now mud and scrawny sprigs poking from the ground every few feet. I put up chicken wire to keep the kids (and me) from trampling them. The carcasses of my invasive plants lie in a heap on the gravel.
But in a couple of seasons, if all goes well, my yard will be full of pollinators, birds and other visitors in need of an urban oasis. Years from now, those tender oak seedlings, now 6-inch twigs, will stretch as high as 100 feet, feeding and sheltering generations of wild animals struggling to survive climate change and habitat loss.
I won't be alive to see it. Yet even now, my infant oaks give me something the most stunning cherry blossom never could: a sense of hope.
Dana Milbank writes for The Washington Post.
