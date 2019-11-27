In TDP's Nov. 23 Saturday Forum, readers were asked to talk about their party afilliation, and whether they had switched - or would consider doing so - and why. Answers appear pretty much as they were posted. For more responses, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down.
J Lily Keohane: Democrat. I switched from Independent to Democrat because I wanted to vote in primaries. No [I won't switch]. For the most part I agree with the party's platform. I'm undecided about how I feel about national party leadership. I believe in democracy of the people, by the people so yes, I am involved locally as well as the State & Federal level.
Jack Webb: I'm a Democrat period!!! I was in Oklahoma and here in Washington. I'm 69 years old I've seen good presidents and bad, most of the bad were Republicans including this one. History will not treat him well.
Ginny Willingham Madison: Republican always. Many people are elected President that shouldn't be. Some good ones are skipped over. President Trump is doing a great job for our ... needs. I would vote person if the right one runs.
Sean Hagemeister: I'm a libertarian. Switched from Democrat about 8 years ago.
Leslie Moyer: Sean Hagemeister I used to entertain Libertarian ideas, but don't believe in them anymore for the same reason I don't believe in Santa Clause or the Easter Bunny or the Tooth Fairy.
Sean Hagemeister: I don't believe in the 2 party system anymore for the same reason. After how many decades and people still believe the Republicans or Democrats are gonna fix things? Hahaha.
Dani Taylor: ... I was forced to register as a Democrat in order to vote in the '16 primaries. I'm an Independent. Now, in Arkansas, you don't have to register as anything, and that's the way it should be.
Alisha Fletcher: Dani Taylor Oklahoma actually changed that recently! Now, independents can vote in democratic primaries.
Juliet Burk: I spent my whole life a registered Republican voting straight party until Bush II passed the patriot act which seemed a complete overreach of privacy and the principles of our country. I changed ... to independent and have refused to adopt a political party since. Party platforms allow for no individuality and now tend to extreme views which seem to benefit corporations rather than the public good. I'm for social justice and fiscal responsibility. I'm for supporting families to bring education, logical thinking, responsibility, support systems and financial literacy to all. Pete Butegieg (sp) is the candidate I favor.
Tina Marie Sulphur: Republican to independent. Pro life but not pro racist, I could not vote for Trump bc of his history of remarks about indigenous people & the praising of Andrew Jackson & now praising a coup genociding indigenous people in Bolivia. Hate Hillary too, she ordered the coup that murdered indigenous people in Honduras. Bernie seems to be the only one who cares about indigenous people.
Anna Menter-Chambless: I am a Democrat and have always voted across party lines for the person I thought was most qualified. After the last election I will never vote Republican again, no matter who runs. Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar are my favorites.
Penny Rose: I was a Democrat for 42yrs but last year I became a Republican. I cannot support the crazy things the Democratic party has turned to. I will never support abortion. I dont care what people do but I cannot support it, I do not wanna become a socialist country. Our country is doing very well under President Trump and if it werent for the craziness going on we could see even more. I dont alway like things he says but I dont like some things other people do either. Ive never voted for President Trump but 2020 I will vote a straight Republican ticket.
