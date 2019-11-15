Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook followers were recently asked for their opinions on the decision to charge fees at Oklahoma state parks. Here are some of the responses, as they appeared online. For more discussion, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress.
Stephani Kaufman Bayhylle: I think it's a great idea. National Parks charge an entry fee so they can pay for the upkeep. It always surprises me how everyone wants nice things but no one wants to pay for it. If you're against an entry fee then I'll expect you to be volunteering your time and money to keep the parks clean, updated, and maintained.
Anna Menter-Chambless: Stephani you would be surprised how many residents routinely pick up trash when visiting the parks. I have lived next door to Cherokee Landing for 25 and always take a trash sack with me to pick up what others discard. The last time I tried to walk the dogs on the Nature Trail you could not even get on the trail because it has not been maintained. The park is a shadow if it's former self. It used to be well maintained but you can see the neglect on a daily basis.Some things can't be solved by money alone. At this point I have no desire to go back whether they charge or not.
Bill Blossom: Most of the parks do have entry fees. The only one I have been to that had no entry fee was Hot Springs. This is of the 61 national parks that exist. I'm not including other national park areas such as national forests, monuments, seashores and so on.
Zach Tullis: Bill Blossom it's just the historical aspect that National Parks have always been free to enter. It's one thing to pay for the road but an entry fee for general maintenance would go against the original idea of the national parks
Teresa L Sequichie: First Nations peoples do not have to pay to get into any national park. Should be the same with the state parks.
Buzzy Bowen Manning: I am somewhat doubtful that $ collected would actually make a difference in our beautiful parks. The $ will go somewhere for sure.
Jerrold Williams: I think access should be free, these areas are becoming like our turnpikes, how many times do we have to pay for them. I think a better idea is to lease the majority of camping spaces annually to people that enjoy camping out while still charging day fees for utilities and leave access to boat ramps, fishing docks, etc. free to those who want to enjoy fishing or boating for a few hours. Leave a few camping spaces available for those spur of the moment campers or family reunions to rent on a day use basis. People who lease a space would have the peace of mind of knowing they would always get the same camping spot every time they go and should have the right to sublet the space when they are not using it. But as I said general access should be free.
Carden Crow: I'm an Oklahoman and a tribal member. For me, I don't need to be asked twice to pitch in a little extra to keep our state parks beautiful. The fee should be reasonable and shouldn't deter lower-income families from seeking inexpensive family fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.