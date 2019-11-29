In TDP's Nov. 23 Saturday Forum, readers were asked to talk about their party affiliation, and whether they had switched - or would do so. Answers appear as they were posted. For more responses, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress.
Judy Houston-Ash Crow: Democrat all my life. Changed parties last election. Afraid we will become a socialist country. Straight Republican vote next election.
Donna Graham: Wonder how many times that scary word "socialism" will be brought up in the comments? Hint: we already have socialist programs. it's not a big bad scary word.
John Isaac Morse: I registered as independent when I turned 18 and have never regretted it. Literally any school kid can see that the two-party system is designed to maintain the status quo. I'm not sure how so many people got suckered into believing that one party or the other is better/different. Sure, Republicans have been a little more morally reprehensible since they elected Trump, but it's not like the Democrats cleaned up their act.
Donivan Riddle: I was a democrat. But switched & voted for Trump. But since Obama and the democrats' have been pushing muslims and every other religions. I'll vote for Trump again in 2020. Look around at what the democrats stand for. Everything except Christian values. They help illegals before they help they're own people. Democrats took prayer out of schools, put boys in your girls locker rooms and bathrooms. Democrats are pushing every belief except Christianity.
Karen Culwell: I have never vote just blue or red.. I'm registered as Democrat but will have voted the other way.. I dont care what labels. I care about what that person going to do to better our government and aligned with my beliefs system.. people of action and have real ideals and plans for change get my vote.
Cheyenne Dye: Democrat for a very long time, but I don't like the state of the Democratic party. I have beliefs far more left than a majority of the party and the DNC are comfortable adopting. So I will continue to vote for democrats as needed but I don't want to claim the party.
Jeromy Klinger: I was a democrat who voted for George W. Bush and Obama for both of their terms. I switched to Independent as I feel the 2 party system sows division between us, leads to extremist viewpoints, and will probably be the downfall of our country. It's time to start thinking for ourselves again.
Patti Gulager: I'm a Democrat. No secret there... no party is 100 % one way or the other . I've got more respect for wanting to help others ,than helping yourself first. I don't want to decide for anyone else what their character or morals should be. Everyone has to answer for their own lives. No government needs to strong arm their own people . Only the good lord has that right. I want leaders that lead by example and wisdom. Pretty simple.
Brent T Been: I am a registered Democrat, and have been since 1988(Bush v. Dukakis). I would never change my party affiliation. Right now, there is a somewhat divided Democratic Party. Perhaps the most polarizing issue right now is the debate over what health care path to embark on regarding the single-payer system or reform the current ACA which is what Biden is campaigning for. President George Washington warned of the perils of parties in his outgoing address, however the two-party system is in need of reform in terms of electoral equity.
Amanda Rains: I've always been a Republican, but I refuse to ever vote for Donald Trump again. I'm at a loss.
