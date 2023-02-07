GUEST EDITORIAL: Do Republicans really have a plan?

I would like to address the headlines and comments made in last week's article about Cherokee County moving from predominantly Democratic to a majority Republican county.
There are several things I would like to comment on, the first having to do with who to listen to. It is not representative of the Democratic Party – or the Republican Party, for that matter – to listen to the far left or right fringe of either one.
All the Democrats I know do not want to take anyone’s guns, but do agree with a large majority of Americans that gun violence and gun safety are two sides of the same coin. We can do better and have reasonable gun regulation.
As for health care, yes, we support a woman’s right to privacy, the conversations she might have, and treatments she might receive should be between her and her health care provider. As the party that supports full-time child tax credits, child health care – we introduced and passed the CHIP program – parental leave, and others, we are committed to children and their families. We want the right to a full and healthy life to be universally available. We also initiated, and passed, the Social Security act, which includes Medicaid and Medicare, as well as the guaranteed income for seniors and the disabled. So we support life from beginning to end.
As for supporting police and the rule of law, you can look at the actions taken by President Biden and the Democratically-controlled House and Senate that passed the recent Omnibus Bill that included an increase of more than $96 million in grants to local police. We put our money where our mouth is. As further evidence, that same bill includes a significant increase in defense spending with an additional $79.6 billion to defense. On top of that is the infrastructure bill that was passed and the computer chips bill that will bring millions of jobs to rural areas, including those who have no college degree.
I know we have not done a good job of defining ourselves, and we will do better. But of all those who commented and changed to Republican, we can look at their actions in the Republican House, and the recommendations from Sen. Scott, and know they want to reduce or “sunset” Social Security and Medicare.
Further, comments about a Republican “platform” are inaccurate, as they did not pass a platform at their last convention. A good question to the Republican leadership would be: “What legislation are you proposing?” Other than tax cuts for the wealthy, is there a plan?
Yolette Ross is Cherokee County Democratic Party chair.
Emails and texts were sent to both Ross andCherokee County Republican Chair Stephen Hall, but neither responded by press time for the aforemention Political Roundup, published Feb. 5.
