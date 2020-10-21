I was just exposed to city Police Chief Nate King’s online video on Facebook regarding the imagination that the homeless are an increasing problem for Tahlequah. The image: that the chief is filled with the rhetoric of a department and a city where policy trumps message. The reality: to resolve the “problem” requires talent, empathy, funding, staffing with effective case management, and a network of agencies willing to cooperate.
The first three priorities are shelter, nutrition and stabilization. These three are primary to providing services, but are the most difficult to achieve by xenophobic policies and procedures from officials who don’t understand that homelessness is a result of prior failed policies and procedures.
I was able to stabilize, shelter and feed clients at Project O Si Yo for only $3 per day. How much did that save the community, from the justice system to the health system? I believe research indicating you’re realistically looking at very large sums – even hundreds of thousands, possibly millions – over the lifespan of just one individual.
Case management, using a successful program such as CAHOOTS [Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets], https://whitebirdclinic.org/what-is-cahoots/ – developed in Eugene, Oregon, and successfully implemented for over 30 years now – reduced the calls of emergency personnel by 18 percent, year after year. That’s what happens when crisis intervention teams with social services, mental and physical health, emergency housIng, etc. are marshaled. This program is being carefully analyzed at the University of Arkansas, and Tahlequah officials can access it simply by picking up a phone, emailing, Googling anything other that using a Taser, a baton, or shooting.
The realities of the homeless extend far beyond what you see on the street; there are families, battered women, the mentally ill and the developmentally delayed. From under bridges, tent encampments to abandoned structures to couch surfing, the reality is bleak. There are the recently displaced because of loss of job, the youth escaping battered lives, and the disenfranchised. It’s an enormous problem requiring fundamental services the State of Oklahoma and evangelicals refuse to commit to addressing due entirely on the current leadership, thus leading to unnecessary incarceration and the expansion of troubles instead of addressing the presenting needs.
Tahlequah has a problem where Tahlequah should have the resolution. Project O Si Yo, Tahlequah Men's Shelter – fund the process as it should have been funded in 2004 when the project was initiated. “Defund the Police“ is a misnomer. Organize an appropriate response to a crisis. Now that’s effective management of a city that practices empathy.
T.R. “Tom” Lewis, is founder of Project O Si Yo, and a former social worker and journalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.