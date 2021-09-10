GUEST EDITORIAL: Salute to those who stand for U.S. values

Sept. 11 started out as an ordinary day. My wife planned to hold a meeting at the Pentagon that morning. She worked in a budget position at the Defense Intelligence Agency. I was a retired "Colonel Mom" at home with our three young children.
Our young daughter had been up all night with an earache. Early that morning, she begged my wife to take her to the 9 a.m. doctor’s appointment I had made for her. So my wife called into work and asked them to delay the meeting until 10 and have someone else chair the meeting. That morning, the office where the meeting was to be held was destroyed by the plane that crashed into the Pentagon.
All morning while my wife and daughter were at the doctor’s office, the phone rang as personnel in her office called to check in. Several had been out of the office when the plane hit; others were assigned to other offices in the D.C. area. I received a call from a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who worked for my wife. She called to say the man who had replaced her at her position in the Pentagon had been hit by the hijacked jetliner. It turned out everyone in that office was killed. Her replacement was a young Navy lieutenant with a 1-month-old baby. She was driving to his home to stay with his wife until they had more information. She said she would call me as soon as “things settled down." Several hours later, she called me back, sobbing slightly, and said she would be staying overnight with the widow. We hung up and I had a short cry because I felt the baby was crying for the father he would never know. I do not cry easily, as I was a hardened U.S. Marine Corps non-commissioned officer and Special Forces NCO. That day was, as FDR said about Pearl Harbor, “A day of infamy.”
My wife returned that afternoon, but many did not. The next several days were a whirlwind of people contacts, morale improvement efforts, and funerals. In the office where the meeting was supposed to be held, seven DIA employees were killed and many survivors were injured by smoke and flames. I was grateful that by being a good mother, my wife was spared from the disaster.
I worked in the Pentagon as a civilian intelligence officer years earlier for the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, along with my wife. We sometimes took our lunch breaks to eat at the Pentagon Center Pavilion snack bar. While there, I noticed the huge Northwest Fir trees were depositing seedlings under their massive branches. I dug up some seedlings and transplanted them under the Southern Pine tree in our Northern Virginia front yard. Our house was built years earlier by an Army colonel on the ground that had been a part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. When I moved to Tahlequah in 2006, I brought five seedlings, which were by then over 6 feet tall. I planted them and dedicated that grove as a 911 memorial. We placed a small marble monument with a brass plate next to the trees, which is inscribed as follows: "Dedicated to the seven fellow Defense Agency Intelligence Officers and all that lost their lives on 11 September 2001 at the Pentagon, in New York City, and that field in PA. May their deaths not be in vain and we reaffirm the need to defend our country and Constitution."
When you pass our house at 350 Academy St., know that the candles are burning not just for those who lost their lives that day, but in remembrance of all those who have risked or given their lives in defense of our country and the values reflected in our Bill of Rights and Constitution. May everyone have these values with the many rewards, no matter where they live on this globe. May we all have the personal fortitude to stand up for these values when tested.
Lt. Col. S.L. Hackworth is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Special Forces non-commissioned officer.
