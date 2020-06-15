Editor, Daily Press:
This is an open letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and members of the Tulsa City Council.
In the past several days, both Tulsa County and the state as a whole have seen a dramatic increase in new cases of COVID-19 – in fact, the largest increases to date during this pandemic. This is not due to increased testing, according to Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa City-County Health Department director. With this in mind, it is time to postpone President Trump’s campaign rally until a later date, when the numbers are under control and this gathering would not pose such a health threat to the attendees, the citizens of Tulsa, and even President Trump.
Dr. Dart himself hopes the event will be postponed: “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well” (Tulsa World, June 13). CDC guidelines state the highest risk for spread of the virus occurs with “large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”
Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, called the upcoming Trump rally “an extraordinarily dangerous move for the people participating and the people who may know them and love them and see them afterward" (New York Times June 14).
Please, as our elected officials, protect all involved and postpone this rally to a later, safer time.
Ann West
Tahlequah
