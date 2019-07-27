Editor, Daily Press:
The current demands (as expressed in this silly piece on July 11) for any and all members of the president's cabinet to resign based on spurious, decades-old and imagined wrongs is a trend that will overtake and bite the left on the butt once they again (if ever) have a president in the White House. Secretary Acosta is only the latest of such individuals to be abused and forced from office due to an intentionally false claim that he gave preferential treatment to someone who had committed horrible crimes against children. The Democrats forget that what they do now can (and probably will) at some point in the future be done to them, and with equal glee.
The facts in the case are as follows: (1) Epstein molested children, which is a state, not a federal crime. (2) The state prosecutor in Florida (a Democrat) was going to dismiss all of the charges against Epstein and let him go free. (3) The federal prosecutor for Southern Florida (Acosta) stepped in and filed federal charges against Epstein, which saw Epstein convicted as a felon, forced to serve 13 months in a federal prison, and afterward to have to register as a sex-criminal wherever he went. (4) Had Acosta not done so, Epstein would have no record that could be used (and is being used) in future cases. You would think an attorney (as the author of the piece claims to be) would know these facts, but you would apparently be wrong.
I can only wonder if the same people who are now outraged would be happier if Epstein had gone free, or if someone went back into their distant past and published each and every petty crime, mistake and error they have ever made. They would then be forced to defend themselves against unfair and false charges, and resign from their jobs and slink away as the low-lifes such reports would show them to be to the world. And I can pretty much guarantee that is exactly what will happen to them at some point. When it does, I will be one of those laughing the loudest.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
