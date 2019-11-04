Editor, Daily Press:
I live along U.S. Highway 62 between Woodall and Fort Gibson, and currently have seven pets: five dogs and two cats, all but one of which were dumped by other people along the highway near where I live.
Apparently, people who dump their pets that way either don’t know or don’t care that their pets cannot feed and care for themselves because they are domesticated animals and have not been taught to do so by their domesticated parents. They cannot find water or food, much less find shelter, when needed in the wild, and the lucky ones are those that are hit by a car and truck a die immediately. However, many are hit and die slowly along the side of the road in agony, while others die of thirst or hunger, and still others are killed and eaten by coyotes and eagles, hawks and other starving wild animals.
What all of these animals have in common is an inability to care for themselves after a lifetime of being fed and watered by people. What they also have in common is being owned and discarded like trash by people who are too stupid and heartless to care for animals properly and thoughtfully. In my opinion, such people should never be allowed to have pets of any kind – or children, either – because if they treat their animals that way, what hope is there that they will treat their children any better?
We all wonder why we have so many abused and neglected children in this area, but all we have to do is look at these so-called adults who abuse animals to see why our children are forced to suffer so. At least the animals have pure motives and can die with a clear conscience, unlike so many of their owners.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
