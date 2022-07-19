Editor, Daily Press:
As a United Keetoowah Band member, and descendant from Western Cherokees, I was very disgusted with the article "Cherokee unity for 183 years: The Act of Union," by Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
He is speaking of an act that occurred in 1839, and was created by the removal Cherokees, as a means to say they were in charge of all the Cherokees at the time – notwithstanding the Western Cherokees, who had been in Indian Territory for 10 years and already had their own government.
This document was the building block for their Constitution in 1839, which has been repealed by their 1999 Constitution. This article is riddled with lies, and the writer attempts to convince the reader that this outdated document actually preserves their rights and obligations under treaties and gives them exclusive jurisdiction over "our" 7,000-square-mile Cherokee Nation Reservation, which is so far from the truth.
Since there are so many false statements in this article, I would like to know if the Tahlequah Daily Press reached out to the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma for rebuttal. The present day Cherokee Nation cannot reach backward in time to claim they had anything to do with the treaties that PC Hoskin mentions. The current composition of the Cherokee Nation was formed with the Treaty of 1866.
I have a rebuttal article available if you are interested. Thank you.
Anile Locust
Tahlequah
Editor's note: The aforementioned article is Chief Hoskin's weekly column, and TDP doesn't typically seek rebuttals to material in personal columns. Had this been a staff-written article, we would have done so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.