Editor, Daily Press:
We have seen about 180 million people participate in their constitutional right of franchise to elect the next president of the United States.
We have endured five years of a caustic candidate that continued throughout his term in office. No doubt he had a strong contingency of supporters that stuck with him, in spite of lack of decisive leadership in this COVID-19 crisis. Granted the nearly 10 million who are known to have contracted this virus, and the nearly 250,000 who died so far, the case could be made those figures represent only less than 3 percent of our population. If you lost a friend or family member or knew others who did, I doubt those statistics have little solace for their survivors.
No doubt the CARE package that gave nearly everyone in America financial support aided in shoring up and even increasing the number of voters who came out strong for the outgoing president. But did he ever consider that had he acted early to try and curb and mitigate the effects of this virus by requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing, and a careful plan to keep the country closed for a much shorter period, he'd have given the medical community the time to find ways to combat it and reduce expansive exposure? Do you suppose that this benevolent act might have changed the election results?
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
