@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
I am 1/16th Cherokee, but it's the part of my body I love the most, and I was told in the Cherokee Nation history course you're either 100 percent or no Cherokee at all.
It's hurtful to be told no, you are not a Native American and Cherokee, after all, and demonized by the Oklahoma media for major corporation profit. In the past, Indians just married, dated, or captured whomever, and you became part of the tribe, as in Cynthia Anne Parker.
Making half and such blood quantums force 1-to-1 blood quantum in breeding has devastating effects. Blood quantums are ultimately bigoted designs for the state to eventually take your reservation, because it only forces inbreeding and the law of diminished returns applies, and I have seen this on the Navajo and T'ohono reservation.
Outward thinking has brought us good health and much prosperity. What's the Cherokee budget again and how have we grown? Why are we so much bigger and well-financed than all other tribes? Outward thinking; we had smart and kind ancestors, indeed.
You cannot be in a tribe officially, but be over 12.5 percent Indian blood and get Indian courts in the proposed [MgGirt] decision, but be below 12.5 percent and in a tribe, and you're not Indian? I thought you were 100 percent or no percent, and all that matters is your ability to prove citizenship. This makes no sense.
There is no "loophole" they talk about where a defendant can argue he is Native American and then argue he is too low blood to be prosecuted in federal court. You are either in the tribe or not. If you're in the tribe, tribal laws and regulations should follow you, and if you're not in the tribe, tribal rules should not follow you,even if your above 12.5 percent blood.
The argument brought in a "letter" asking OCCA what blood quantum qualifies for court purposes and seeking a weighted and weaponized answer can cause even more of a disjointed circus on purpose: demonization and chaos. Please use deep wisdom and ignore politically correct weaponized arguments to think about Cherokee for eternity, and we hope the Cherokee attorney general submits our own authoritative opinion to not let the state control our future and families.
@Letter Open, Close:Jordan Scott Barton
@Letter Open, Close:Tulsa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.