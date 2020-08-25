Editor, Daily Press:
Some books – especially by former members of Donald Trump’s staff and Republican writers – should be read about Trump's failures, incompetence, and illegal money activities before people vote.
John Bolton's book should be read. It is an insightful book about Donald Trump and his incompetence as president. Bolton reports from his own working in the White House and observing Trump daily. He contends Donald Trump is only concerned about "what is good for Donald Trump,” and is “dangerous for the U.S.” Bolton recently said Trump "may attempt anything" and that "there are no rules with the president.” Trump tried to stop the production of Bolton’s book.
The New York Times best-selling book, "Everything Trump Touches Dies," by Republican campaign strategist and commentator Rick Wilson, according to The Guardian, gives "more unvarnished truths about Donald Trump than anyone else." Wilson, a lifelong conservative, “exposes the damage Trump has done to the country, the Republican Party, and the conservative movement.”
Another book that should be read is by Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer and fixer, who claims Trump worked with the Russians in 2016, and says that Trump is a “cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.