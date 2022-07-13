Editor, Daily Press:
"But Grandpa, it is not in my history book!"
Since we celebrated our freedom and independence this Fourth of July, we should know what it cost. On June 6, 1944, the U.S. count for D-Day was 10,000 American allied casualties who died that day on the beaches of Normandy, France.
"But Grandpa, that should be in my history book!"
"I know. I don't understand it, son."
The American Army obtained the beachhead that day and cleared the embedded German troops from the cliffs above the beaches. The fall of Hitler was underway and the burials started. The old Model T antique Ford coupe is still rusting in the old barn. Tears are still shed.
On that day, the U.S. Navy and Air Force pounded the beaches before the landing craft started for shores.
Harry Buckmaster
Cookson
