Editor, Daily Press:
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah and Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, have introduced House Bill 3283 to drop the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor and lower the cap on fines to $2,000. The legislation makes “training” fights legal by excluding them from the cockfighting definition.
Cockfighting in Oklahoma is a felony offense due to language approved by a vote of the people in 2002, State Question 687. Most people know cockfighting is a blood sport in which roosters bred for aggression are fitted with spurs, knives or gaffs on their feet, placed in a small ring and forced to fight to the death.
Cockfighting is outlawed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. President Donald Trump extended the federal cockfighting ban to include U.S. territories in 2018. Cockfighters do not need a get-out-of-jail-free pass.
Jesus said in Matthew 25:40, “What you do unto the least of these, you do it unto me.” Christians raised on a farm should oppose bills that promote and encourage animal cruelty and reduce penalties for abusive, criminal behavior.
This is not who we are in Oklahoma. Animals deserve better. This legislation is certain to wind up in court at taxpayers’ expense. Ask Stephens and Hardin to drop 3283.
Tim Wagner
Yukon
