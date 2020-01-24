Editor, Daily Press:
I really enjoyed reading Kim Poindexter's editorial saying that Tahlequah is "a jewel sparkling in the middle of a pasture filled with cow patties, muck and flies." Kim has a way with words, doesn't she? Immediately I thought about a similar quip I've heard that something "shines like a diamond in a goat's ass."
Well, it's true. Tahlequah shines and is getting greater. My sister Marty, who lives in Cleveland, Ohio, recently was in Tahlequah for a visit. She volunteered that Tahlequah "was looking good." That made me proud.
Tahlequah citizens are more environmentally aware than folks in other areas of Oklahoma, I think. Believe it or not, there really is less litter along our highways and city streets. The Oklahoma Production Center and former State Sen. Herb Rozell can be credited for that. OPC crews are working on our highway rights-of-way to control ugly trash. If it was not for OPC, I think we would be drowning in convenience store debris, cattle feed sacks and hay bale twine. I always honk and wave when I go by those workers.
We have a fine city, a shining city in the Ozark hills amongst places that, sadly, look like some Third World country.
We have a way to go, however. Too many merchants don't get the fact that their store parking lots and parking spots portray an image of what it may be like inside their stores. If you have to wade through wads of chewed tobacco, spit, disposable diapers, and oil and grease, aren't you a bit suspicious about what the environment inside is like?
Ed Brocksmith
Tahlequah
