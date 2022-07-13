Editor, Daily Press:
On May 2, of this year, I asked the Tahlequah City Council to release recovery funds for affordable housing in Cherokee County.
You may not know that Cherokee County received $9.4 million from the U.S. Congress under the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds are available to local agencies and to the people of our county to help us recover from the damages of COVID-19.
The city council gave the sheriff's office $1 million, even though they only asked for $850,000, which amounts to a $150,000 rainy day fund. Firefighters received $500,000, but affordable housing received only $10,000. You can't buy a porch with that. I also read that city employees received a 6% raise based partly on recovery funds. It cannot be proper to give 99% of our taxpayers' funds to government agencies only.
The Treasury rule regarding these funds expressly authorizes money for affordable housing and rent payments for the people. It expressly disauthorizes rainy day funds for local agencies. It expressly authorizes money for utility payments for the people.
So, I asked the City Council to reimburse Tahlequah citizens for the February 2021 gas bill. Nothing has happened so far. So, please, talk to your councilor. I am a disabled vet and a lawyer, and I disagree with local government enriching only itself when the law expressly provides money for the people of Cherokee county.
Philip Lombardi
Tahlequah
