Can't tell you how much I enjoyed the [Kim] Poindexter [column] in the July 28 paper about teen behavior in the church setting. It was thought-provoking and funny. What a wicked girl she was! I think she was in my skin growing up: same experiences, same kind of parents, same thoughts and feelings.
Church was good to me. It gave me all the skills, attitudes and experiences I needed for real life. It taught me how to speak in front of people. My dad was my training union teacher. He said, "You don't read your part; you speak it." That gave me the ability to debate and discuss issues. Debate is a valid argument and my husband says I am way too good at that. In my present Sunday school class, ages 60-100 years, we have lively debates. Never boring.
Another of the great many gifts I received from church was the love of music and singing. They are among the greatest joys and I'm pretty sure there will be dancing in heaven. Churches allow and encourage these talents in youngsters.
When I was in professional life, I found sitting for hours in boring seminars was a breeze for me. I didn't sleep (as my husband now does). I could look very interested, even smiling, nodding and laughing at stale jokes. Take notes! What a note taker I was and still am. However, I do have a little trouble reading them.
We learned discipline and to follow rules. We had high standards and respected authority. When they said, "Jump," we asked, "How high?" Most of all, we learned to love and appreciate others for who they are. Often, when we leave church, I tell my husband, "I love those people." My husband laughs and says, "Where do you wanna go to lunch?"
What a wonderful heritage! One of the best parts is I'm sure I have a heritage that is not of this world.
Thanks for the article. I love your paper and get it in my mailbox.
Helen Caldwell
Tahlequah
