Editor, Daily Press:
Mayor Catron received a question asking whether the city charter had met the requirements to publish those proposed charter changes. After some research (which should have been done in advance), the mayor said we had not met the requirement. That makes the results of the election challengeable.
Catron said in the Oct. 28 Tahlequah Daily Press that the councilors will vote to either remove the proposal from the ballot or keep them with the votes not counted. The option selected was to let the election proceed without interruption, with no mention if the votes will be counted. The results of the election are technically good until they’re challenged, but we definitely would expect that challenge. City Attorney B.J. Baker stated at the emergency meeting that the city would not win. My opinion on this is that I know you will win, but pay an attorney to do it and we have your taxes to fight it. How fair is this?
An emergency meeting was called for Thursday, Oct. 29, at noon. A Tahlequah resident informed the mayor and City Council that this meeting did not meet the definition of an emergency meeting under Oklahoma statutes. [City Attorney Grant] Lloyd has not publicly commented on the issues. I found the last two sentences anecdotal.
Long make a long story short: To our community, I apologize for the confusion. Is "confusion" an adequate word for acknowledging that the public notices were not filed properly? We will continue collecting ballots through the election cycle, but will the votes not be counted? This is the most important vote in our lifetime for president of the United States and a pink-slip ballot is attached.
Mayor Catron noted her discussion with the County Election Board regarding this issue, but did not mention her discussion with the Oklahoma State Election Board. When did the mayor and Lloyd become aware of the issue prior to the newspaper inquiry?
In the video, Baker stated if there was a lawsuit filed, the city would not win. Should the citizens of Tahlequah pay for this “confusion,” or the people involved?
John Uzzo
Tahlequah
