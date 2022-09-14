Editor, Daily Press:
Who can you rely on?
My mother, age 87, and my father, age 92, got COVID in fall 2020. They had been self-isolating at home since the spring, even avoiding attending church. An old friend of my mother's called and asked for her help to can green tomato relish. Unknown to her, the friend was carrying COVID. A couple of days after my mother helped can the relish, the friend called Mom and told her she was sick and my parents should get tested. My mother and father went off to the urgent care and got a positive test. They called me Thursday night, and by Sunday, they were both down sick.
I went to help them and became their only caregiver for the next 36 days. Both Mom and Dad become extremely sick - Dad in one bedroom and Mom in another, and me moving back and forth to try to take care of each of them. I spent my time with the fear that both my parents could die at any moment and the anxiety that I might become sick myself and be unable to help them. It became so bad we called the ambulance three times for Mom. Each time the EMT showed up, checked them out, and said the same thing: They could not take Mom to the hospital because there were no beds available.
Mom and Dad survived the COVID that fall, but it made all their other health problems worse and shortened their remaining time. But through the experience, we learned who we could rely on for help in time of need. Church members who prayed for our health but also provided needed help in the house and running errands for our family. Neighbors who risked their own health to physically help when Mom fell out of bed, and others who brought nutritious soup to keep us going. Family members who stayed in constant contact, offering much-needed moral support and advice even from a distance.
I have heard the idea you cannot rely on government to help you, but that idea has never proved truer than when our family needed help. We could not count on overwhelmed local health workers; the state department of health just bugged us with phone calls for reporting, and federal health care like the Veterans Administration didn't want to see us. I am thankful to the church members, the neighbors, and our family for everything they did. Thanks to all of them. Know who you can rely on.
Keith Denslow
Talala, Oklahoma
