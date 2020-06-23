Editor, Daily Press:
I easily understand why Mr. John Bolton refused to testify during the Trump impeachment hearings. While he might have been willing to speak candidly about his time in the Trump administration, I am sure he realized his rendition of the facts– as he witnessed and took written notice of –would not have changed the Senate's pre-ordained acquittal.
There have been several Trump tell-all books by people involved with Trump's administration, with little media backlash. Is it possible that Mr. Bolton feared criminal reprisals from the U.S. Attorney General at the direction of President Trump? Mr. Bolton's book seems to indicate that possible scenario with the Trump administration.
Cut Mr. Bolton some slack and report more on the revelations in his book and less about the fact that he is making money. The book fairly affirms what many Americans, citizens and politicians, feared was true, based on what we saw and heard from Mr. Trump and others within his administration.
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
