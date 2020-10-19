Editor, Daily Press:
As a teenager, I attended church by myself. My love for God overpowered the aloneness of sitting in a pew without a family member beside me. Sunday church service reinforced my belief that I should follow in the footsteps of Jesus. Each Sunday, after hearing the minister's message,my faith was renewed, and I strived to become a better person.
Over the past few years, I have struggled with the loss of God in my life. Many Sundays, my most recent minister mixed politics with the Good News of Jesus Christ. I left church with anger instead of joy. Eventually, I stopped attending church. I am one of the quarter - 25 percent - of Christians and evangelical Christians, as reported in Christianity Today, who dropped church membership over the church's stance on political and social issues.
Logically and spiritually, I cannot reconcile that church leaders preach the philosophy of Jesus and turn blind eyes to the moral corruption of Donald Trump. Biblical words are ignored to exalt a politician. Christianity is not a buffet that allows them to pick which of God's teachings may be ignored to support their political beliefs.
As an adult, my faith is shaken by the political weaponization of Christianity. However, my greatest concern is for young people. "We're losing an entire generation. They're just gone," Karl Coppock said in an article by Peter Wehner. "It is one of the worst things to happen to the church." In the Atlantic article, Coppock regretted the impact the "moral freak show" is having, especially on youth.
The Lifeway Research Project confirmed that young people are leaving the Christian church. On one hand, the church tells them to follow in the steps of Jesus. On the other hand, they support a man whose words, actions, and tweets are often directly opposed to the teachings of our Savior.
I mourned the loss of God in my life. It felt as if there was a hole in my soul. After months of internal conflict, I had a revelation. It became clear that I had not lost faith in God; I had lost faith in the Christian church.
I found God during my youth and that faith is still within me. I worry about the teenagers of today. They may never accept God because of a church hypocrisy that preaches the philosophy of Jesus and turns blind eyes to the moral corruption of Donald Trump.
Donna S. Jones
Tahlequah
