Delegation shouldn't have boycotted vigil
@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
As a lifelong Democrat and a taxpayer, I am both embarrassed and ashamed of the behavior of our state's congressional delegation in boycotting the vigil and solemn remembrances of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Let us not forget five people lost their lives that day, not to mention, the countless injuries and mental trauma inflicted on law enforcement officers, congressional members and their staff.
What happened that infamous day was an attack on our American democracy and will never be forgotten. An integral part of their duties as congressional representatives is to help this country heal from the tragedies of that day. Part of that healing includes paying homage to those who died and to those who will carry the mental and physical scars of that horrific day for the rest of their lives.
By their senseless actions, they have shown their constituents, Democrat and Republican, that they are not working for the best interests of Oklahoma, but instead for political posturing. November is coming.
@Letter Open, Close:Yolette C. Ross
@Letter Open, Close:Tahlequah
