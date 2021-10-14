Editor, Daily Press:
Mr. Fair seems to think Ms. Hofmeister’s shift from Republican to Democrat is one of convenience, eschewing her explanation of the shift as “self-serving.” One doesn’t have to go too far back in history to find a well-documented and often-quoted line from another politician who made a similar shift, only the other way around: Ronald Reagan, often referred to by Republicans as “St. Ronnie.”
And the quote? “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me.” Ms. Hofmeister has made the same assertion, maybe not in those exact words, but revealing the reason for her shift. Mr. Fair says we should all be dedicated partisans. I understand that notion when the party stands for something. He also referred to the Republican Party platform, but failed to mention that at their last convention, they did not propose one. They essentially said, “Whatever Mr. Trump wants, we’ll fall in line.”
That is not a platform; that is called kowtowing. Ms. Hofmeister, to her credit, has seen what is happening at the state level with Gov. Stitt at the helm and has said, by her actions, “I didn’t leave the Republican Party; the Republican Party left me!” I understand her rationale and suspect there are other Republicans who feel the same. They’d be welcome in the Democratic Party. I know, I was a Republican many years ago. As famed Oklahoman Will Rogers once said, “I am not a member of any organized party. I’m a Democrat.” It may be messy, but the tent is big. We don’t always agree, but all are welcome, even former Republicans.
Cathy Cott
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.